Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Make your weekend an exciting one with these events

Check out our curated list of a few best events to make the most of your time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:16 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Whether you're into live music, open mic nights, heritage walks, or agricultural festivals, there's something enjoyable happening for everyone this weekend. Check out our curated list of a few best events to make the most of your time.

Nizamia Observatory Heritage Walk:

Learn about the history of the magnificent Nizamia Observatory Panjagutta as it will be opening exclusively for a heritage walk by the Beyond Hyderabad community.

When: July 9, 9 to 11 am

Where: Nizamia Observatory, Panjagutta

Registrations: https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad/

Arjun Kanungo Live

Brace yourselves for a splendid experience as the Indian singer-actor Arjun Kanungo goes live, along with DJ and laser light show at this open-air concert.

When: July 8, 8 pm

Where: Snort, HITEC City

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Hyderabad Pupper Party:

The city is hosting a pupper party to have a gala time with your furry friends. The event will engage you with exciting games, an appetizing food buffet and gift hampers.

When: July 9, 12 pm

Where: Hyderama Café Bar, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Kya Bolte Hyderabad:

Join Kya Bolte Hyderabad for an open mic, where there are no barriers around language, gender and age. The platform brings people together where everybody showcases their work with unwavering support from audiences.

When: July 8, from 7 pm

Where: Redbrick offices, Salarpura

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Samagra:

Join Samagra Farm’s Agricultural Festival if you are a nature lover and want to learn about agriculture and value the labor of farmers today and in the future.

When: July 9, from 10 am

Where: Bommalaramaram, Hyderabad

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Terracotta Plate Painting Workshop:

Unleash your creativity at this fun-filled session of hand-painting beautiful designs on terracotta plates. The workshop is open to people of any age.

When: July 8, from 11 am

Where: QUAD bar and kitchen, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show