Three different amenities inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Photo: Lake Front by Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A Lake Front Park on the banks of Hussain Sagar along with a renovated crematorium and a multipurpose function hall were inaugurated on Tuesday evening, continuing the streak of kickstarting various development projects in the city. An estimated Rs. 34 crore was spent by the State government for these three projects.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the renovated crematorium in Panjagutta. What was once an eyesore is now renovated by GHMC in collaboration with the Phoenix Group at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore.

Along with providing basic amenities like drinking water and washrooms, officials also had the main entrance decked with two long stone columns and sculptures. Old walls on both sides of the road that lead to the crematorium have been turned into textured structures acting as a screen. Sanskrit slokas and ancient scripture are engraved on the walls of the crematorium.

Lake Front Park:

With two scenic viewpoints overseeing the Hussain Sagar, a Lake Front Park spread across 10 acres was also thrown open to the public. Constructed at a cost of Rs. 26.65 crore, it has four walkways of 110 meters in length along with one other 690-meter wave-like ramp.

Located on PVNR Marg, HMDA developed the park with a promenade area, and 40 different kinds of plants with QR codes that provide information on the species. Making the night view a visual treat, authorities have also set up illuminated billboards, LED and neo-flex lighting.

Providing ample space for walkers, there is also a Panchatatva path, along with gazebos and benches to rest. The park will be open to the public from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm. The entry fee will be Rs. 10 for children, Rs. 50 for adults and Rs. 100 per month for morning walkers.

Multipurpose Function Hall:

Inaugurated by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the multipurpose function hall at Patigadda in Begumpet was built at an expenditure of Rs. 5.90 crore. According to officials, it was built in an area of 1718 square yards to provide a space to celebrate for the economically weaker sections.

It is a stilt plus two floors structure with each floor being 8000 sft, making it spacious and a cheaper alternative to banquet halls. Along with a function hall which would accommodate around 300 people, a separate dining area and parking are also made available.