Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan debuts as music director for a short

Akira Nandan composed music for the short film 'Writer's Block'. While Trivikram's son Manoj Rishie played one of the leads, the film is directed by Karthikeya, son of producer Shobu Yarlagadda of ‘Baahubali’ fame.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:41 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai’s son Akira Nandan has taken everyone by surprise by making his debut in the industry, not as an actor but as a music composer. The 19-year-old composed the music for the short-film titled ‘Writer’s Block’.

Actor Adivi Sesh took to his Twitter handle to post a shout-out and congratulate the team. Calling Akira his “favourite kid”, Sesh shared the link to the short-film and added that it is a new concept.

“Proud to share this new concept short film #WritersBlock. Dir by my super dear talented Karthikeya. Music from my favorite kid Akira Nandan.(Ring)ing the talented Manoj Rishi. Very very cool. Writer’s Block | Short Film | A2 Level Media Studies | Karthikeya Yarlag. youtu.be/OorF26k4Z8A via @YouTube (sic),” the ‘Major’ actor wrote.

While a few fans were surprised that the Power star’s son chose music instead of acting, many appreciated him for trying to explore his interest and wished him the best.

Directed by Karthikeya Yarlagadda, the four-and-a-half-minute action short focuses on the challenges that writers face and how they overcome their blocks. Phani Madhav served as the film’s cinematographer, and Ramdas choreographed the action sequences. Abhilash Sunkara and Manoj Rishie and played the lead parts, while Akira composed the soundtrack and background score.

It is interesting to note that Manoj Rishie, who played one of the leads in the short, is the son of filmmaker Trivikram, while director Karthikeya is the son of producer Shobu Yarlagadda of ‘Baahubali’ fame.