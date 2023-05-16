Adivi Sesh meets former president Ram Nath Kovind

Hyderabad: Adivi Sesh has won the hearts of all Indians with his last film Major which was released in 2022. Major is a film on the life and heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who left his breath in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Adivi Sesh played the role of Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan in the film at his absolute best and perfection.

The film Major received many accolades across India from different celebrities, not only from the film industry but from various fields too. Even the government loved and supported the film. Adivi Sesh himself said that he is blessed to play Major Sundeep and make the film Major. And of course, the love and respect Adivi received from Indians is indeed multiple times more than the 65 crore plus gross the film collected at the box office.

After many months of the film’s release (almost close to its first anniversary), the film Major continues to win hearts. Ram Nath Kovind, the former president of India (who served the term from July 2017 to July 2022) recently watched the film Major. He called and met Adivi Sesh in Delhi. The former president honoured the young actor and appreciated him for making the film Major to tell the brave story of Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan.

Adivi shared the pictures and videos of his lovely conversation with Ram Nath Kovind and called them “Memories for life”.

Major is going to complete its first anniversary very soon on May 24. The film was written by Adivi Sesh and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Mahesh Babu, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra produced the film.

