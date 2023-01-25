Adivi Sesh is busy with his baby sister’s wedding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Adivi Sesh, who has acted in blockbusters like ‘Major’ and ‘HIT 2’, is currently busy with a happy occasion on personal front. His ‘baby sister’ Shirley is getting married and the actor has been sharing pictures from different events such as Haldi and Mehendi. Looks like the preparations for the wedding, which is scheduled for January 26, are on in full swing.

The small, private wedding would, reportedly, include only close friends and relatives. As Adivi Sesh said in a previous post, the wedding would be held in accordance with the Hindu traditions and rites. The groom Davin Goodrich’s family has flown in from Florida. A resort outside of Hyderabad would be the location of the wedding.

The actor shared a number of photos from the Haldi ceremony where he is seen with his mom, the bride and the groom. He captioned the photos saying, “#Haldi Mom and I having fun as we wait for my sis ❤ Baby sister getting married! Welcoming my bro-in-law Davin to the family! ❤ #Wedding”. The Mehendi ceremony photos show him smiling alongside comedian Vennela Kishore and his younger sister, who is sitting on a swing and posing for the camera. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “#Mehendi Baby sister getting married Tried a nice #Rajasthani Theme, Pelli Telugu e untundhi Mehendi Baby sister getting married Tried a nice #Rajasthani Theme .. Pelli Telugu e untundhi (sic).”

On the work front, Sesh’s next film project is ‘G2’, a sequel to his hit film ‘Goodachari’, which was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Vennela Kishore, among others, in key roles.