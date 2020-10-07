Advanced ambulances, trauma care centres on Hyderabad ORR

HGCL introducing the facilities on the entire 160 km of the expressway

Hyderabad: To extend advanced medical emergency care on Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is introducing 10 mobile advanced life support ambulances on the entire 160 km of the expressway. Presently, 10 basic ambulances are being operated on the expressway and these will be replaced with the advanced life support ambulances.

These apart, 10 basic trauma care centres are also being set up at important intersection points out of the 19 interchange stations.

Sharing images of the advanced ambulances, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted “Based on instructions from MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, HGCL ties up for 10 mobile advanced life support ambulances. 10 basic trauma care centres are being set up important intersection points. With this medical emergency care on entire ORR is taken care.”

The new ambulances are likely to be introduced in a few days, while efforts are on to finalise the equipment and facilities that have to be provided at the proposed 10 trauma care centres. According to officials, these centres will be established in a couple of months.

In case of any accident or any untoward incident on the ORR, the ambulance stationed at the nearby location will respond immediately and reach the accident spot. The ambulance staff will shift the patients to nearby ORR Interchange and then to the nearest hospital.

The Advanced Life Support Ambulances are equipped with Newport HT70 mechanical ventilators with multiple mode selections as well as non-invasive BiPAP/CPAP capabilities, ePCR charting, IVAC 3 channel Medication Infusion Smart Pumps, Pulse Oximetry, Glucose Testing Device, Head Immobilizer, Wheel Chair, Ventilator, Multi-Para monitor, Syringe Pump, Portable Suction Unit.

More importantly, there will be two trained paramedical staff in the vehicles to administer advanced medications used to treat a variety of illnesses and to provide pain relief. The ambulances will be stationed at key locations like Shamshabad, APPA, Dundigal, Ghatkesar, Shamirpet, Kokapet, Patancheru, Peddamberpet, Bongulur and Tukkuguda.

Despite the speed limit on the expressway being fixed at 120 kmph, many motorists violate the speed regulation and tend to drive vehicles at high speeds leading to fatal accidents. To ensure timely help and extend the medical assistance during the Golden Hour, the advanced ambulances and trauma care centres are being introduced, officials added.

