Advanced emergency ambulances of Rainbow Hospitals save lives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: The emergency transport ambulances developed by Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, which are equipped with advanced critical care medical equipment including High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV) ventilators with inhaled Nitric Oxide, has now made it possible to transport critically ill infants who can’t maintain oxygen levels on normal ventilators, to an advanced health care facility.

Recently, such an emergency ambulance, equipped with HFOV ventilators with inhaled Nitric Oxide and trained care givers, successfully transported a very sick infant to its facility and eventually saved the baby girl.

The infant, just a few hours after birth in a district hospital, developed trouble in breathing and suspecting a cardiac problem, she was shifted to a private paediatric cardiac facility in Hyderabad. Tests revealed that the baby has a poorly functioning heart and a serious condition known as Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the New-born (PPHN). The doctors had also detected holes in both the baby’s lungs.

In yet another case, a three-day newborn baby with PPHN from Nanded, Maharashtra was transported in the advanced emergency ambulance, to Rainbow Hospitals and doctors managed to save the infant. Earlier, infants with PPHN and receiving HFOV could not be transported because they may deteriorate while being transported in the absence HFOV ventilator during transport.