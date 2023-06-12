Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birthright by Rainbow gets JCI accreditation

The Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals underwent rigorous inspections to meet a checklist of 13 chapters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:10 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills and Birthright by Rainbow Hospitals on Monday has announced that it has received accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI).

Earlier, BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals, Kondapur had already been accorded the JCI accreditation.

Dr Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow said, “The certification is a big accomplishment for each one of us at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. This achievement is a testament to our teamwork, collective efforts and commitment, including the compassionate care provided by our nurses and other staff members, working together towards a common goal.”

Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director, Intensive Care Services at Rainbow Children’s Hospital said that achieving JCI accreditation is no small feat. “The accreditation necessitates substantial dedication to clinical quality and patient safety. It represents a significant milestone for our hospital as we continue our journey towards continuous improvement,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pranathi Reddy, Clinical Director, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, pointed out that the JCI accreditation elevates the hospital to top-tier in health care globally. “It also reiterates that we have excellent medical and operational processes, well trained competent staff & a safe clinical environment backed by excellent technology,” Dr Pranathi said.

Dr Prashant K, Group Medical Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, said that the hospital successfully underwent a thorough and robust assessment from JCI led by two assessors from USA and one assessor from Taiwan which lasted for five days. After thorough scrutiny of every facet of hospital operations, clinical protocols, infection control measures, patient and employee safety and several such parameters, the JCI accreditation was awarded.

“The JCI accreditation is a direct outcome of the collective efforts, seamless coordination, and commitment of the management and staff to provide qualitative care to patients,” said Sanjeev Sukumaran, COO, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.