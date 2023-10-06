Telangana man returns home after 17-Year Dubai jail term, granted special pardon

Laxman, now 36, was a mere teenager of 18 when he set out from home, only to be apprehended by Dubai police a year later in 2006. The years of incarceration took a toll, leaving him with a fragile memory and weakened health.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 05:49 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Jeddah: Dundugula Laxman, whose journey into a psychological abyss began nearly two decades ago saw the dawn of hope as he touched down on his homeland in the early hours of Friday, after enduring 17 grueling years in a Dubai prison.

His path to freedom was possible due to a unique pardon mechanism known as ‘Afraaj,’ facilitated by Dubai authorities, coupled with the relentless endeavours of Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao. The minister’s involvement spanned over a decade, showcasing his commitment to the cause despite his hectic global engagements.

Laxman, now 36, was a mere teenager of 18 when he set out from home, only to be apprehended by Dubai police a year later in 2006. The years of incarceration took a toll, leaving him with a fragile memory and weakened health. His case wasn’t isolated, as he was one among five individuals from Rajanna Sircilla district, all employed in Dubai and ensnared in a life sentence for a murder case.

His prison life witnessed a phase of self-imposed solitary confinement in the jail, a choice made perhaps to escape the harsh realities surrounding him. Even the outreach from Indian Consulate officials during their visits was turned down by Laxman.

KT Rama Rao, amid his bustling schedule of back-to-back engagements with global industry magnates, including those from Dubai, exhibited a blend of concern and empathy towards Laxman’s plight, which struck a chord within the Telangana community both home and abroad.

The tale of Laxman’s ordeal and eventual release saw active follow-ups by Telangana activists in Dubai, Juvvadi Srinivas Rao and Radhapu Satyam, who liaised closely with Minister Rao. Their consistent efforts bore fruit last month when, during Rao’s visit to Dubai, authorities hinted at Laxman’s imminent release.

True to their word, Laxman was released and flown back to Hyderabad on Thursday night. His fragile mental state necessitated a supportive welcome by TS government officials led by Chitti Babu, special officer of NRIs, at the Hyderabad airport. The NRI community from Telangana lauded Minister Rao’s efforts and extended their gratitude to Dubai authorities for their humanitarian gesture.