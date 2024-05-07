Modi orchestrated conspiracy to arrest me, says KCR

File photo of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had orchestrated a conspiracy to arrest him on corruption charges. However, the attempt failed as no evidence of corruption could be found, he said, adding that now, the Congress government in Telangana was trying to file cases and suppress his party.

In an interview with vernacular media channel ETV, Chandrashekhar Rao said Modi’s time has come to an end. Stating that people were not ready to tolerate Modi anymore as he was speaking as per his whims and attempting to create a communal divide.

“If BJP is so strong, the Prime Minister would not need to stroke communal sentiments,” he said, in response to the BJP’s claims of ‘400 paar’.

He predicted the emergence of a coalition government at the national level, with significant roles for the BRS and other regional parties. He hinted at a decline in BJP’s influence, especially in South India where the party was unlikely to win more than 10 seats.

On the BJP’s claims of spending crores of rupees for development of Telangana, the BRS supremo dared Modi for an open debate in this regard. He stated that Telangana’s contribution to the nation was greater than what the Centre gave to the State in terms of funds.

Chandrashekhar Rao expressed concern over the governance of the Congress party in Telangana, stating that within just five months, people were already feeling oppressed. He remained optimistic about his party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the BRS would secure at least 12 seats and play a pivotal role in forming a coalition government at the Centre.

In response to questions regarding the public response to the BRS’s election campaign bus tour across the State, the former Chief Minister highlighted a significant shift in sentiment since the Assembly elections. He cited discontent among the populace due to unfulfilled promises by the Congress government, leading to a surge in support for the BRS. He also criticised the Chief Minister’s behaviour and derogatory remarks during his poll campaign, which negatively impacted the Congress party’s prospects.

He ruled out the possibility of Revanth Reddy waiving off crop loans at one go, citing the RBI restrictions. “Despite waiving off crop loans amounting to Rs 30,000 crore in two phases, we found it difficult to implement it at one go. The Chief Minister already missed his own deadlines of December 9, 100 days and now, he is promising to waive off by August 15. What is guarantee that he will not postpone it again?” he asked. He termed depositing Rythu Bandhu investment support at the end of cropping season as absurd.

When questioned about the issues raised during the campaign, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the BRS’s role in fighting for Telangana’s interests, particularly concerning water resources like Krishna and Godavari Rivers. He said the Centre and Modi were threatening the State’s resources. Vowing to protect Telangana’s rights, he criticised the lack of performance of incumbent BJP MPs in the State, who were neglecting their constituencies.

Regarding allegations of collusion between the BRS and BJP to undermine the Congress government, he denied any such association, citing the arrest of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha. He dismissed the Congress’s claims of fiscal mismanagement, attributing the State’s debt to necessary investments for development.

On the issue of corruption, the BRS chief refuted the Congress’s accusations and welcomed the judicial probe initiated by the State government. He asserted that Telangana witnessed low levels of corruption, facilitating its rapid development under his administration. He dismissed allegations of negligence in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, attributing any issues to natural challenges rather than incompetence. The Congress was attempting to tarnish his image by levelling false corruption charges with no concrete evidence.

With regard to BJP’s alleged attempts to remove reservations, Chandrashekhar Rao warned of potential threats to reservations in government jobs and politics under a BJP-led government. He feared that removal of reserved constituencies would prevent representation of SCs and STs in politics. He reiterated that the BRS would oppose any such move.

Further, the former Chief Minister hinted at a shift in alliances and anticipated political uncertainty in Telangana after the Lok Sabha polls. He said the BRS would take the appropriate decision at the right time. He also downplayed the impact of defections on the BRS, attributing it to personal opportunism of individuals.

After the Lok Sabha polls, the BRS supremo hinted at conducting the party’s internal elections to reconstitute various committees and infuse young blood. Stating that the party had strong cadre from grassroot levels, he said programmes would be initiated to take the BRS closer to the people again.