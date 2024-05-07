Abandoned newborn rescued, treated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 12:15 PM

Mancherial: An abandoned newborn, found in a dustbin in Jannaram mandal centre was rescued on Monday and was undergoing treatment here on Tuesday.

District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah said that the newborn was shifted to a mother and child hospital in Mancherial and was being provided treatment. The baby girl was diagnosed with multiple health problems including difficulty in breathing and cardiac related issues. It will take around a week for recovery. The newborn will be housed in a state-run Shishugriha in Adilabad.

The newborn, wrapped in a cloth, was spotted in a dustbin in Srilanka Colony in Jannaram mandal. Upon receiving information on Dial 100 service, it was initially shifted by police to a hospital in Jannaram mandal centre and then to MCH.