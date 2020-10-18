After a two-day break, rains return to Hyderabad

Traffic Police, DRF teams press into service to clear waterlogging points, restore free flow of traffic

Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: After a two-day break, heavy rains lashed the city again on Saturday with Bandlaguda in Uppal recording a rainfall of 119 mm by 9 pm.

According to the real-time recordings from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, till 8 pm, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits received an average rainfall of 23 mm rainfall. The heavy rains, which saw several roads, especially towards the south of the city being flooded just like they were on Tuesday night, triggered panic in many areas, where people were yet to recover from the destruction caused by Tuesday’s rains.

The day had started on a bright note, with the maximum temperature even rising to 31 degree Celsius from last week’s 24 degree Celsius. However, the clear skies soon became overcast towards the evening, with the downpour beginning around 5 pm in most places. People returning from offices were taken by surprise, with streets in many areas including Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Koti, MGBS and Uppal soon coming under sheets of water.

A portion of the Falaknuma road caved in, after which officials barricaded the area with the Traffic Police asking people to take alternative routes. One person was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electricity pole near Yashoda Hospital crossroads at Old Malakpet. He was identified as Ramulu, a native of Srikakulam from Andhra Pradesh. There were also reports of alert residents rescuing four people, including two women, struggling to cross a street in Kamala Nagar at Chaitanyapuri.

On Twitter, Mamidi Rohith shared a video of a flooded street near Sri Sai Nagar colony at Nagole, wherein a car was partially submerged. With rainwater flowing across the old Kurnool road towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, motorists were asked to take the Outer Ring Road. Elsewhere in the city, people heading home were stuck in traffic jams. The Traffic Police and the GHMC’s DRF teams were on the roads soon after the rains began to clear waterlogging points and restore free flow of traffic.

