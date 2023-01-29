After Khammam, BRS eyes Maharashtra and beyond

Hyderabad: After hitting national headlines with its debut public meeting at Khammam, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is planning to hold similar mega rallies in at least half-a-dozen States over the next three to four months. While arrangements are in full swing for the second public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra, the party has lined up more meetings in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi and in Hyderabad as well.

Putting the extension of BRS activities to more States on the fast track, the party leadership has already announced two public meetings this month – one at Nanded on February 5 and another at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on February 17. Soon after the budget session of the State Legislature, the party is planning to hold public meetings at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and in Delhi too during March.

In April and May, two more public meetings are likely to be held in Odisha and Karnataka, followed by another public meeting in Chhattisgarh. As announced earlier, BRS leaders are expected to campaign for JD(S) in Karnataka for the local Assembly elections scheduled to be held in May.

Interestingly, all these public meetings were planned much before the Khammam public meeting, which according to party sources, was just a ‘teaser’ of the party’s plans for the nation. Each of these public meetings will have prominent leaders from the respective States who would be joining the BRS, strengthening the party’s foundations.

Ever since he took up the baton to fight against the BJP at the Centre, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been holding meetings with several leaders including chiefs of non-BJP and non-Congress political parties. He was not only explaining to them about the urgent need to bring qualitative change in national politics and explain his vision for the nation, but has also been holding meetings with several other like-minded leaders from various political parties who have been unhappy with the current regime and the failure of the Congress to lead the Opposition parties.

“To put it simply, the party leadership will be acting on the lines of the Telangana movement where all like-minded forces for the cause of Telangana State were gathered while doing all the ground work for the party formation. A similar effort has been made before formation of the BRS which would have more significant forces joining hands in various States across the country,” a party general secretary told Telangana Today.

The public meeting at Nanded, which will be the first public meeting of the party outside Telangana, is expected to stand as a testimony for the BRS party’s growing public support in the country. Several senior leaders from the Congress, the BJP and other political parties including three former legislators will join the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister at this meeting.

Several farmers’ union leaders and social activists will also join the party during the Nanded meeting.