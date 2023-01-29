Parliament Budget session: BRS to expose Centre’s anti-people policies

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed party MPs to expose the union government's anti-people policies during the ensuing budget session of the Parliament.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a four-hour marathon meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the deteriorating conditions in the country due to the Centre’s faulty policies, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed party MPs to expose the union government’s anti-people policies during the ensuing budget session of the Parliament.

In an obvious reference to the controversy over the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group, he said the methods followed by the BJP government at the Centre were posing a threat to national integrity and development.

“We cannot allow it any further,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, pointing out that the Centre was handing over the hard-earned savings of the people to its friendly-corporate companies after already writing off loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees availed by these companies. Reputed organizations like LIC were being forced to invest or issue loans to the BJP’s friendly corporate companies.

Chairing a four-hour marathon meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the fact that these companies were bleeding lakhs of crores of rupees on a daily basis with sudden fall in their share prices, had brought out the truth that their profits were not all wealth.

“To contribute to such financial manipulations, the Centre is privatizing the country’s wealth and causing irrevocable loss to the nation,” he said, asking the BRS MPs to raise their voice against the faulty economic policies of the union government in both the Houses of the Parliament. He reiterated that the BJP was socializing losses and privatizing profits, which should be questioned in the Parliament.

Emphasizing on the need to raise their voice over issues faced by the people of Telangana as well as the country by bringing the incompetence of the Centre to the attention of the nation, the Chief Minister instructed the MPs to utilize all possible democratic means to stop the Centre’s undemocratic decisions. Asking them to gather support from other like-minded Opposition parties in both Houses to confront the BJP on national issues, he directed the party MPs to question the Centre to spell out the reasons for causing several problems including financial, to a progressive State like Telangana and stunting its growth.

Reminding that prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential goods had increased abnormally, he said the Centre was being insensitive towards the poor across the country apart from burdening them with fresh taxes and inflation. The sufferings and hardships of the common people across the country should be brought to the fore in both Houses, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also said that despite an unusual increase in unemployment, the Centre was ignoring the youth of the country and had failed to provide them with job security. It was also causing severe loss to the government through privatization of public sector units and government institutions. He wanted the BRS MPs to raise this issue in the Parliament and also question the Centre over its unfulfilled promises pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Hits out at misuse of Governor’s system

In his first reaction to the ongoing standoff between the State government and the Governor, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked BRS MPs to question the BJP government during the Budget session over its decisions undermining the federal spirit and triggering a major crisis in many States.

Pointing out that the Centre was misusing the Governor’s Office to weaken States in an undemocratic manner, Chandrashekhar Rao also wanted the MPs to highlight how the union government was trying to influence the functioning of State governments and create obstacles to their progress.

“Rather than being the bridges between the Centre and the States by performing their constitutional duties, Governors are being used for politically motivated actions against States. Governors are not honouring decisions taken by the highest bodies of the State including the Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly and the Council and are keeping them pending,” he said.