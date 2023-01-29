CM KCR to address public meeting in Nanded on Feb 5

Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy toured Nanded town for the second day on Sunday to monitor arrangements being made for the success of the meeting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

File Photo.

Adilabad: In what is the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s first public meeting outside Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a meeting in Nanded on February 5.

Apart from leaders of various political parties from Maharashtra already evincing interest in joining the party, BRS leaders point out that residents of bordering villages of Maharashtra have also expressed their apprecation of welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits, Aasara Pensions, free power supply to farmers and so on, which could help the party gain a foothold in the neighbouring State.

Villagers in Maharashtra have already staged dharnas seeking merger of their villages with Telangana. This began much before the formation of the BRS itself, with representatives of Nagaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon Assembly segments in Nanded District meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad in 2019, expressing their willingness to be part of Telangana. Forty villages in Dharmabad Taluk too passed a resolution demanding merger of their villages with Telangana in the past.

In 2022, Maharashtra’s Dharmabad Taluq Sarpanchs Association president Surekha Patil Hotte extended their solidarity to the BRS, with Hotte handing over a letter of consent to Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy in Basar on October 2.

Party leaders also point out that people residing in the bordering districts can understand Telugu and have relatives in several villages and towns such as Nirmal, Adilabad and Bhainsa towns. They also share cultural and social links with the people of Telangana.

Indrakaran Reddy in Nanded.

Meanwhile, ahead of the February 5 meeting, Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy toured Nanded town for the second day on Sunday to monitor arrangements being made for the success of the meeting. He was accompanied by Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Sardar Ravinder Singh and Government Whip Balka Suman.

They inspected the venue and barricading and other works. They also visited the famous Sachkhchand Gurudwara and performed special prayers.