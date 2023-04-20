After Maharashtra, more join BRS in Andhra

On Thursday, a few leaders from different constituencies joined the BRS and were offered the party scarfs by the AP BRS chief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy and others with the BRS’ specially-designed campaign vehicles, in Aurangabad.

Hyderabad: Even as there is a steady flow of politicians from other parties and several prominent names into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Maharashtra unit, the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit too is now witnessing an influx of leaders.

K Rajinikanth from Naidupeta mandal under Sullurpeta constituency in Tirupati, joined the BRS in presence of AP BRS chief Thota Chandrashekhar here on Thursday. Rajinikanth was the Youth president of Congress and YSR Congress parties since 2008. Leaders from different parties and districts have been joining the BRS.

On Thursday, a few leaders from different constituencies joined the BRS and were offered the party scarfs by the AP BRS chief. Speaking on the occasion, Thota Chandrashekhar said that the BRS party would contest in all the Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

More campaign vehicles in Aurangabad

Meanwhile, the BRS is making grand arrangements for the party’s public meeting at Aurangabad on April 24. Under this initiative, the party has launched more specially designed campaign vehicles to hit the streets in different constituencies in Aurangabad district.

On Thursday, BRS MLA from Armoour A Jeevan Reddy released BRS party wall posters as well. The campaign vehicles and posters list out the Telangana’s welfare and development programmes.