BRS Atmeeya Sammelanams in Greater Hyderabad constituencies on April 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: The BRS Greater Hyderabad unit is gearing up to host the party’s Atmeeya Sammelanams on a grand note in all the constituencies in Greater Hyderabad on April 25.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan and other senior leaders held a meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Animal Husbandry Minister said in tune with the Atmeeya Sammelanams across the State, the meetings were being conducted enthusiastically in all the divisions. All the divisional-level meetings should be completed by April 24, he said.

On April 25, all the MLCs, Corporation chairpersons, corporators, former corporators and divisional level leaders should hoist the party flags in respective divisions. All the divisions should be decked up with BRS party banners, buntings and a festive atmosphere should prevail across the city, the Minister said.

