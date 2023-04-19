BRS gears up for Aurangabad meeting

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:11 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Following the success of the Nanded and Kandar Loha public meetings, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is making the final preparations for the public meeting at the Zabinda Maidan in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on April 24.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who performed the bhoomi pooja at the ground on Wednesday, told the media that efforts were being made to make the public meeting a grand success. He asked the local BRS leaders to make elaborate arrangements so that people attending the public meeting do not face difficulty. The meeting would be organised in such a manner that it would overshadow all the previous meetings held in Aurangabad.

“This meeting will be historic,”he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be highlighting the details of over 450 schemes being implemented in Telangana during the meeting, he said.

Jeevan Reddy said the party has already started a publicity drive in Maharashtra to highlight various welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government. Schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, free quality power supply to the agriculture sector, loan waiver for farmers, Rythu Bhima scheme and several other schemes benefits were being explained to the people of Maharashtra, he added.

Maharashtra, which tops in income among all the States in the country and presents a big budget, was lagging in development and welfare, he said. “I do not understand why Maharashtra, which is known as the financial capital of the country, has become the pinnacle of farmers’ suicides,” he said.

Meanwhile, many key leaders from the Aurangabad region joined the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday. The lChief Minister welcomed the leaders into the partyfold with the party scarf.

Among those who joined the party were NCP Aurangabad ZP Chairman Feroze Khan, Aurangabad NCP Vice President Ranwa Singh, Vidarbha Shetkari Sangh President Jangdish Pandey, Maharashtra Annadata Shetkari Sanghat President Jayaji Rao Surya Vamsi and Polambari NCP Vice President Tryambat among a host of senior political leaders, farmers’ union leaders and others.