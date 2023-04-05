After NCP, now Shiv Sena leaders join BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The influx of Maharashtra leaders from other parties into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) continues. After NCP and Shetkari Sangathana, now Shiv Sena leaders from Maharashtra have joined the BRS.

Shiv Sena Beed district president Dilip Gore joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister formally welcomed Gore into the party by offering him the party scarf.

Gore was former Mayor of Beed Municipal Corporation and currently is the president of Shiv Sena Beed district unit. Along with Dilip Gore, Maharashtra Sugarcane Farmers union State president Shivraj Janardhan Rao Bangar and other leaders have also joined the BRS.

