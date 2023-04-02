After farmers, NCP leader from Maharashtra joins BRS

Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana, a prominent Muslim minority leader and vice president of NCP party, joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: After several leaders from Shetkari Sangathana and farmers’ unions from Maharashtra, Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana, a prominent Muslim minority leader and vice president of NCP party, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday.

The Chief Minister formally invited the minority leader into the party and offered him the BRS scarf.

Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana contested as an MLA candidate from Aurangabad Central Constituency representing the NCP in 2019 Assembly Elections. Previously, he served as NCP National Party Vice President and Maharashtra NCP Party Minority cell State President. Maulana is also member of NCP Maharashtra Core Committee.

With the NCP leader’s entry into the BRS, the party has got a shot in the arm. Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana is known for his political stronghold in Aurangabad and neighbouring areas. Impressed with the BRS policies, especially welfare and development programmes being executed in Telangana, several leaders from different parties in Maharashtra are joining the party. This has gained momentum after the two meetings in Nanded. Already, invitations are being extended and pressure is mounting on the Chief Minister to visit different areas, especially from West Maharashtra.

On Saturday, over 150 leaders from Shetkari Sangathana led by its State Youth president Sudhir Sudhakarrao Bindu had joined the BRS party in the presence of the Chief Minister.