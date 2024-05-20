After polls, AP leaders go on a well-deserved holiday break

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is currently in Europe, is expected to return during the month-end

20 May 2024

Amaravati: After a whirlwind electioneering and polling, some of the prominent leaders from Andhra Pradesh are currently on a well-deserved break, scattered across diverse destinations, enjoying some much-needed relaxation and rejuvenation. Polls for the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State were held on May 13 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4, nationwide.

YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on May 17 left for a foreign tour with family. Jagan, who is currently in Europe, is expected to return during the month-end, sources close to him said. The YSRCP chief contested from Pulivendula Assembly segment in the recently concluded polls.

Similarly, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu also, along with his family left the country for a vacation after the polls, Telugu Desam Party sources said. “Naidu will be coming back at the end of May. He may also undergo a health check-up in the USA during his vacation,” they said.

He also visited Shirdi and offered prayers at the Sai Baba temple before embarking on the voyage. The TDP leader is contesting from Kuppam Assembly constituency. Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan also left for a foreign country after the polls and is expected to return in a couple of days, party sources said while refusing to share details. Kalyan contested from Pithapuram Assembly segment.

Naidu’s son Lokesh, along with his family is also currently on an international tour. He is contesting from Mangalagiri Assembly seat from where he lost in 2019. The YSRCP contested in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the State.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP contested from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena fielded candidates in two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.