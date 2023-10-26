After successful launch of ‘MasterChef India – Hindi’, Sony LIV expands into South, introduces Telugu and Tamil editions

Building upon the incredible triumph of reality show ‘MasterChef India – Hindi’, Sony LIV unveils the new regional language adaptions, namely ‘MasterChef India – Tamil’ and ‘MasterChef India – Telugu’.

Hyderabad: Building upon the incredible triumph of reality show ‘MasterChef India – Hindi’, Sony LIV unveils the new regional language adaptions, namely ‘MasterChef India – Tamil’ and ‘MasterChef India – Telugu’. The Tamil judging panel will feature Chef Koushik Shankar, Chef Shreeya Adka and Chef Rakesh Raghunathan whereas the Telugu judging panel will have Chef Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh and Chef Chalapathi Rao.

By embracing the Southern adaptation, the franchise aims to establish a sense of relatability and foster a connection between the audience and the cultural nuances. In India, a nation brimming with cross-cultural prospects, every region showcases its unique culinary identity. Through venturing into regional formats, the franchise celebrates and honours the incredible diversity found within the country.

The shows will witness auditions across the country for the new editions. The competition will be fierce and tasteful as MasterChef India will serve a delectable spectacle, packed with suspense, innovation, and culinary brilliance that will leave viewers’ taste buds tingling and hearts racing!

Talking about the shows’ launch, Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content, Sony LIV, said, “India is a land of diverse cultures, languages, and even culinary choices. We are excited to announce the expansion of ‘MasterChef’ in Tamil and Telugu, in keeping with our continued effort to makes programmes in regional Indian languages interesting. This expansion of the franchise allows us to discover new cuisines as well as get a new set of home cooks into this already successful show.”

