Quiz challenge to test students

Quizzer Of The Year aims to give an exciting twist to traditional learning and explores the format of infotainment in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Sony Liv is streaming Quizzer Of The Year (QOTY), a nationwide quiz challenge for school students in the age group of 9 to 12 featuring noted Indian grand quiz master Sidhdhartha Basu.

The competition provides students a platform to test their abilities and knowledge against peers from across the country, the press release said.

The zonal rounds of the quiz competition will be hosted by seasoned quiz masters Joy Bhattacharjya and Vembu Shankar. Winning teams will advance to the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals to be hosted by Siddhartha Basu.