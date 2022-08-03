Age no bar to achieve your goal, says Telangana shooter Rashmmi

Wed - 3 August 22

Rashmmi Rathore posing with her gold medal at the 8th Telangana Shooting Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Rashmmi Rathore, the first shot gun shooter from Telangana and a gold and silver medallist in the mixed team and women’s team in 2017 at the Asian Championships, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, started her second innings after a gap of a couple of years to her professional shooting.

The 39-year-old shooter says age is not a factor in shooting. “I have started shooting when I was 25 in 2006. After completing my graduation in Holland, I have returned to India. My father took me to the 49th nationals and I started my journey from there.”

“Coming from an army family – her father and grandfather served in the Indian Army – I have been familiar and fond of guns from my child hood” said the former national champion.

Battling the odds, Rashmmi never gave up on her dream. “In 2017 I lost my father and my financial pressures piled up on me but I didn’t give up. Hurdles will come in my journey but I won’t give up pursuing my dream. I took a break in 2020 and after Covid-19 I restarted my game,” she said.

Talking about her future plans, she said, “I want to start from the scratch again because I want to be perfect to be in the national team again. My ultimate goal is to get a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

“Shooting is an extremely expensive sport. I have approached many NGOs and government authorities for sponsorship. But because of my age, they have refused to sponsor me. Age is not the criteria in this game. Why stop me from making my dream come true. I never got any help. I am practicing on my own. I still have fire in me to win. It’s just that I need the right kind of support,” said the Hyderabad skeet shooter.

“I have been practicing at the Sports Authority of Telangana State Shooting Range, Gachibowli. I am thankful to Alexander Francis, administrator of the shooting range, who is kind and very supportive,” she added.

“If I get financial support, I will show the results. I am very confident in my game. I have been working hard. I request the government to let me out of these situations and I assure that I make Telangana and the country proud. If sponsors come forward I can reach my goal much faster and bring more laurels,” she concluded.