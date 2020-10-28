Agency villages are witnessing rapid development under TRS rule: Puvvada

Speaking on the occasion he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving priority to create infrastructure in rural areas

Kothagudem: Agency villages in Telangana have been witnessing rapid development in the TRS rule, stated Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar. He laid the foundation stone for BT roads and bridges at various villages in Manugur, Aswapuram and Karakagudem mandals of Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving priority to create infrastructure in rural areas. Similarly, the State government was also providing basic facilities like drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha even in remote villages in the State.

Later on the day, Ajay Kumar reviewed arrangements made for 2020-21 paddy and cotton procurement and Yasangi agriculture action plan for Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Addressing the officials he sought to know why maize was grown in over 17,000 acres despite restrictions.

The officials have to take the responsibility if the maize was cultivated in the yasangi season. There were chances of taking up maize cultivation in Aswaraopet and Dammapet mandals, hence the officials should educate the farmers not to take up the crop.

Measures have to be taken to carry out an extensive awareness campaign in the villages to educate the farmers that maize would not be procured by the government in the next season and the crop would not fetch good price either, he noted. Though the maize was procured at Rs 900 per quintal in other states, the government offered a price of Rs 1,825 per quintal in the last season. Agriculture officials should educate the farmers to adopt modern and cost-effective farming methods.

Farmers have to be encouraged to take up horticulture and vegetables cultivation instead of going for paddy cultivation. Oil palm, pulses and other commercial crops have to be cultivated in order to earn profits and officials need to motivate farmers in that direction, Ajay Kumar suggested. Government Whip, Rega Kantha Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, District Collector MV Reddy, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, ITDA PO, P Gowtham and others were present.

