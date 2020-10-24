Aggrieved over wife’s death, man ends life in Nalgonda

Victim’s wife Laxmamma (35) was washed away in a stream and her body was found on October 20

Nalgonda: Aggrieved over the death of his wife, a man ended his life by hanging in Nalgonda on Saturday. Police said Pendoti Narsimha (40) hanged himself to a ceiling fan in a room of Model School for Girls in Nidmanoor village.

The man’s wife Laxmamma (35) was washed away in a stream and her body was found on October 20. She was working as a temporary watch-woman of Model School for Girls.

After her death, Narsimha was going to the job after the management of school showed interest to take him for the post in place of his wife. He was found hanging from the ceiling in a room of the hostel by the other staff on Saturday morning and alerted the police.

Nidmanoor police rushed to the place and shifted the body of the victim to Kamala Nehru Hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar for post-mortem. With the death of the parents, their two daughters become orphans.

