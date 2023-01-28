Agile’s Dirty Dozen in lead at Hyderabad Premier Golf League

Agile’s Dirty Dozen took the lead of Group B with 490 points after the third stage of the Koncept Ambience Hyderabad Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Agile’s Dirty Dozen took the lead of Group B with 490 points after the third stage of the Koncept Ambience Hyderabad Premier Golf League Season-3 held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Lahari Lions settled for second position in their pool. Sama Angels of Group A scored highest of the day as they stood at second spot with 482 trailing by two points with leaders Meenakshi Mavericks. Neha, captain of the Angels, led from the front and scored 41 points for her team.

Centro Eagle Hunters bounced back after the first round and scored 113 points to reach 439.