TSWREIS golfers Mukul, Amulya hog limelight IGU South-Zone golf champoionship

Mukul and G Amulya clinched gold in the Category B boys and Category B girls respectively at the First Leg of Indian Golf union

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

TSWREIS golfers with their winning trophies on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers Mukul and G Amulya clinched gold in the Category B boys and Category B girls respectively at the First Leg of Indian Golf union (IGU)- EPGC South-Zone held at the East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

U Akhila, Madhu emerged runners-up in the Category A girls and boys respectively. Anusha and Precilla settled for bronze in the Category A and Category B girls. The TSWREIS golfers began their tour on high with six medals.

Hyderabad golfer Saatvic Kumar Singh bagged the top honours in the Category C junior boys.

Results: Mukul (Nyalkal) Winner Category B boys; G Amulya (Thorrur) Winner Category B girls; Akhila (Yellandu) Runner-up Category A girls; Madhu (Shaikpet) Category A boys; Anusha (Nancharla) Category B girls second runner-up; Prescilla (Thadvai) Category A girls second runner-up; Saatvic Kumar Singh Winner Category C boys.