Agra: Goods train derails after collision with tractor, 6 injured

By ANI Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

File Photo

Agra: At least six persons were injured when a tractor trolley they were travelling in collided with a goods train, leading to the derailment at a level crossing on Bansi Paharpur-Rupbas rail section in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

“The collision led to the derailment of four wheels of a wagon of the train,” officials with North Central Railway said.

“Train no. BXR Spl (LD-42 BCN+01 BV); EP no. 31823, dashed with a road vehicle (tractor trolley) and got derailed by one wagon with four wheels first from train engine at LC Gate no. 27,” Agra division of North Central Railway stated.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital. No casualties were reported in the collision incident, officials said.

An accident relief train has been rushed to the spot, and restoration work has been started, they said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 21, a goods train derailed at Vizianagaram railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the railway officials, the incident happened while moving from the loop track to the main track.

The Railway officials had said that the goods train was carrying an empty container box and the incident happened while the goods train was in a loop line and a single tyre of the goods train had derailed.

Though no injury or major damage was reported in the derailment, the incident disrupted the movement of trains on the section for several hours.