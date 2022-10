Goods train derails in Nagpur, passengers trains diverted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Representational Image Accordingly, the Pune -Santragachi Express was diverted via Solapur, Wadi, Secunderabad and Nagpur.

Hyderabad: Due to derailment of a goods trains between Malkhed and Timtala Section of Nagpur Division on Central Railway, certain trains were either diverted or cancelled on Monday.

Likewise, the Narkher – Kacheguda Express was cancelled. The Railway authorities requested citizens to make a note of the changes and cooperate.