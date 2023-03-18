Agri Legal Aid Clinic opened at Bammera in Jangaon

A brochure in English and Telugu on Agricultural Laws and Welfare Schemes for the benefit of the farmers and to legally empower them was also released.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

A brochure in English and Telugu on Agricultural Laws and Welfare Schemes for the benefit of the farmers and to legally empower them was also released.

Jangaon: An Agri Legal Aid Clinic under the aegis of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority was inaugurated at Bammera village of Palakurthy mandal.

The inauguration was done virtually from the Family Dispute Complex, Hyderabad, by Supreme Court Judge V Ramasubramanian in the presence of SC Judges PS Narasimha and PV Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and P Naveen Rao, High Court Judge and Executive Chairman, TSLA.

With an objective to educate farmers on various agricultural legislation and farmer welfare schemes and also to make them aware about their rights, responsibilities, availability of legal remedies for redressal of their problems, the TLSA with technical support from NALSAR University of Law, and Legal Empowerment and Assistance for Farmers Society set up the clinic.

A brochure in English and Telugu on Agricultural Laws and Welfare Schemes for the benefit of the farmers and to legally empower them was also released.

The clinics will be run by trained Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of legal services institutions, who will educate and create legal awareness among farmers on various agricultural laws and farmer beneficial and welfare schemes, which are intended for their overall development, according to S Goverdhan Reddy, Member Secretary, TSLA.