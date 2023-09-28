| Agriculture Scientist M S Swaminathans Funeral Will Be Held With Police Honours Says Tn Cm M K Stalin

Agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan’s funeral will be held with police honours, says TN CM M K Stalin

M S Swaminathan, hailed as the father of India’s Green Revolution, passed away Thursday. He was 98.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

(PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai: Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan’s funeral will be held with police honours, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Thursday.

Hailing Swaminathan’s remarkable contributions to sustainable food security, Stalin said the agriculture icon has served the nation with the twin goals of eradication of hunger and food security for about 75 years.

An official release here said Stalin has ordered police honours for the scientist’s funeral. “In order to honour Swaminathan, who has made immeasurable contributions as a globally acclaimed scientist in the field of environment and agriculture, final tributes (homage) will be paid to him with police honours,” the release said.

According to a spokesperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, the cremation would be held here on September 30.