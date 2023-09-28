| Who Was Ms Swaminathan Why Was He Called Father Of Indias Green Revolution

Who was MS Swaminathan? Why was he called “Father of India’s Green Revolution”?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:27 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Dr. MS Swaminathan, Father of Green Revolution of India.

Hyderabad: India’s renowned agricultural scientist, revered as the “Father of India’s Green Revolution,” MS Swaminathan, breathed his last on Thursday marking an end of an era in the Indian agriculture sector.

Born in Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu on August 7, 1925, Dr. Swaminathan finished his graduation from Madras Agriculture College and went on study further at the prestigious Cambridge University, sharpening his knowledge over plant breeding.

Having begun early in the field of agricultural science, Dr. Swaminathan rose to prominence in the 1960s when he introduced the high-yielding crops to the Indian agriculturalists. He was an advocate of the need for a holistic approach in Indian agriculture.

His visionary approach towards agriculture led to him being known as the Father of Green Revolution of India. This approach of his came as a whiff of fresh air when, especially since India was grappling with social security and poverty issues.

His perseverance to develop high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice crops led to the impeccable results with crops that were well-suitable for Indian soil and climatic conditions. Not only did the production of the food grains skyrocket in India, but the nation also rapidly moved on from being in a state of food scarcity to being self sufficient.

The Green Revolution elevated many farming communities from the brink of poverty to much improved economic conditions.

Dr. Swaminathan also batted for eco-friendly and sustainable farming practices and felt that increased productivity of crops must not come at perilous costs.

His advocacy for social justice, rights for farmers, inclusive growth in agriculture drove farmers and marginalised communities towards empowerment.

In his stint as the member of Rajya Sabha from 2007 till 2013 he had raised several issues concerning agriculture and farming in India.

His contributions to the society earned him numerous accolades as he was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987 following which he set up the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai. His awards also include the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan,, two of India’s highest civilian awards.