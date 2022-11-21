aha and Sithara Entertainments announce their first Original film ‘Intinti Ramayanam’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Produced by the makers of the popular movies ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ under the banner of Sithara Entertainments are set to debut into OTT with this film.

Hyderabad: aha has just announced its latest Original film, ‘Intinti Ramayanam’. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast, including Naresh, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Navya Swamy, Gangavva and Bithri Sathi in prominent roles, the film has been directed and written by Suresh Naredla will be released on December 16.

Produced by the makers of the popular movies ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ under the banner of Sithara Entertainments are set to debut into OTT with this film.

‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is a tale that refers to the familiar beats in middle-class Indian rural life. Set against the backdrop of Karimnagar, the close-knitted family of Ramulu (Naresh) doubts each other when they suddenly face a problem, and their hidden motivations and ambitions surface, and create a domino effect on family members. ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ will premiere on aha in Telugu soon, and the digital streaming platform has launched the film poster on November 21.

Commenting on their OTT debut, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sithara Entertainments said, “The movie is a labour of love for all of us, from the wonderfully talented cast to the hardworking crew, each of whom has done their best to bring this amazing film to the audience. Our latest film, an aha original in Telugu, ‘Intinti Ramayanam’, is a story with intricate storytelling, interspersed with human emotions and several life lessons that continue to be with the audiences long after they have finished watching the movie. It’s a familiar world; however, nothing is quite as it seems.”