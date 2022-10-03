KTR meets Gangavva, says he’ll be guest on My Village Show soon

| Ktr Meets Gangavva Says Hell Be Guest On My Village Show Soon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:17 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Stating that it was a pleasure meeting the ‘popular and pakka local YouTube star’ Gangavva, he tweeted, “Promised her that I’ll be a guest on her My Village Show asap (sic).”

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday met My Village Show’s Milkuri Gangavva at Karimnagar Kalotsavalu, which ended on a spectacular note yesterday.

Meanwhile, while addressing the audience at the event, KTR took a jibe at Gangavva saying that she compared him to Mahesh Babu and that the actor will feel bad if he listens to it.

Gangavva is no less than a star with millions watching her videos on the YouTube channel My Village Show. From acting in funny sketches to interviewing celebrities to acting in movies to appearing on Bigg Boss Telugu, Gangavva has been stealing the hearts of many on the internet.