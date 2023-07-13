aha’s business reality show ‘Nenu Super Woman’ is all set to stream from July 21

In a groundbreaking initiative to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs, aha has announced the launch of ‘Nenu Super Woman’, a business reality show.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking initiative to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs, aha has announced the launch of ‘Nenu Super Woman’, a business reality show. Premiering on aha every Friday and Saturday starting July 21, this trailblazing series aims to showcase aspiring women’s resilience, tenacity, and entrepreneurial spirit, providing them with a platform to turn their business dreams into reality.

In the first week, the esteemed Angels, successful entrepreneurs who will serve as mentors and guides, have invested over Rs 1.35 crore on the startup companies of ‘Nenu Super Woman’ contestants.

As a testament to their unwavering commitment to women empowerment, aha’s ‘Nenu Super Woman’ hosted by Sreeram Chandra features a stellar panel of Angels, successful entrepreneurs who will mentor and guide the contestants. The esteemed Angels include Rohit Chennamaneni, co-founder of Darwinbox; Sridhar Gadhi, founder and executive chairman of Quantela Inc; Renuka Bodla, venture partner of Silverneedle Ventures; Sudhakar Reddy, founder and CEO of Abhi Bus; Dodla Deepa Reddy, founder of Dodla Dairy; Karan Bajaj, Bajaj Electronics; and Sindhura Ponguru, director of Narayana Colleges.

Speaking about the show, Rohit Chennamaneni said, “‘Nenu Super Woman’ is a game-changer for aspiring women entrepreneurs, providing them with a unique platform to showcase their business ideas and embark on a transformative journey.”

Karan Bajaj shared, “This is a phenomenal platform that will propel entrepreneurial journeys of the woman entrepreneurs by providing funding and mentorship from all of us Angels.”

Renuka Bodla expressed her excitement, saying, “I come from humble beginnings, and whenever a woman entrepreneur is standing with courage and showcasing her business prototype or presenting the idea, I feel delighted. aha’s ‘Nenu Super Woman’ is a groundbreaking initiative that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of women.”

Sharing her enthusiasm, Sindhura Ponguru said, “This is just the beginning of a new era in the Telugu States. ‘Nenu Super Woman’ is an exceptional platform that empowers women to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial skills.”

Sridhar Gadhi added, “With ‘Nenu Super Woman’, we have come across amazing ideas and are delighted to see how women are interested in entrepreneurship. The show is a testament to women entrepreneurs’ immense potential and creativity. By providing them with the necessary mentorship and resources, we are unlocking opportunities and driving meaningful change in the startup ecosystem.”

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WeHub, said, “It takes a lot of courage, guts, perseverance and determination to be an entrepreneur, especially for women. WeHub is the flagship initiative of the Telangana State Government that has been the most inspiring thing for me, and aha’s ‘Nenu Super Woman’ embodies the spirit of women empowerment and entrepreneurship. We believe this show will inspire and uplift aspiring women entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.”

Vaasudev Koppineni, Content Head of aha, expressed his confidence in the show’s ability to create a positive impact. “aha is proud to be at the forefront of this movement, providing a platform for women to unleash their potential and pursue their dreams,” he said.

With its powerful narrative, invaluable mentorship, and transformative opportunities, ‘Nenu Super Woman’ is poised to become a game-changer in the startup ecosystem.