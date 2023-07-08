Arthamainda Arun Kumar Review: Light-hearted tale set in corporate world

Arthamainda Arun Kumar deals with dilemmas of youngsters

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Unlike the saas-bahu sagas that revolve around multiple relationships, manipulation, revenge and one-upmanship, and drag on for years, series on OTT have become slick and contemporary with relatable topics.

After the live-in couple’s love tale, Geetha Subrahmanyam, Arthamainda Arun Kumar is the new series on aha, which deals with the corporate world and the dilemmas of the current generation. The story is set in a software company in Hyderabad where Arun Kumar Mundha (Harshith Reddy) joins as the new intern. Hailing from Amalapuram, he is still as naïve as a youngster from a small town could be.

In his long journey from his hometown to Hyderabad (metaphorically too), Arun traverses through love, laughter, loss, tears, competition, office politics, romance and jealousy, and learns to make his own place. How he tries to fit in is part of the series’ first season.

As Arun is entangled in the power game between Jai and Shalini (Tejaswi Madivada), a friendly employee Pallavi (Ananya) and a sympathetic housekeeping guy (Vasu Inturi) help him get settled in the office.

Arthamainda… is a five-episodic light-hearted, breezy story of a young BTech graduate who reaches the city to pursue his dream of making it big in a corporate office. It’s an easy watch and takes about 2.5 hours to binge-watch the entire season, which has decent portrayals and a few realistic parts.

However, some parts are quite exaggerated and make an office look like a college where senior students behave like they exist only to rag the juniors. Episodes such as expecting an intern to flush a toilet and make tea for the employees are a tad too much. Also, neither the character of Pallavi nor the love angle between her and Arun are well-etched.

Looks like that part has been reserved for season 2.

Harshith and Tejaswi shine in terms of performance, while Ananya and Vasu have done a decent job. Some dialogues and songs (especially the title song) are good. Overall, it can be watched once.