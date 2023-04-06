| Ahead Of Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan 2 Release Ps 1 To Be In Theatres Again On April 21

Ahead of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ release, ‘PS 1’ to be in theatres again on April 21

As 'PS 2' is all set to hit the big screens on April 28, the makers of the film are planning to release the first part, PS 1, in the theatres on April 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: While the second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is all set to hit the big screens on April 28, the first part of the film, which became a blockbuster last year, will be back to the theatres a week before, on April 21.

The news came after Parthiban, who plays Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in the movie, requested the director Mani Ratnam to re-release the film. The actor-director took to Twitter on Thursday to share a screenshot in which Mani Ratnam revealed that the team is planning to release ‘PS 1’ in selected theatres on April 21.

“I expressed a wish to Mani sir. If PS2 and PS1 are released in a few places, it will be convenient to watch continuously…He replied…. (sic),” the tweet read, along with the screenshot.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is an adaptation of the popular Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The period drama features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. The first part was released on September 30 last year in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, AR Rahman composed the tunes for the film, Sreekar Prasad handled the editing and Ravi Varman took care of the cinematography.