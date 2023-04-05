Lyca Productions acquires Arun Vijay’s upcoming biggie in four languages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The Midas touch of Lyca Productions’ Subaskaran is talked about widely. The production house has always strived to produce and distribute films that narrate unique stories, delivering promising content consistently. Tamil industry’s hero Arun Vijay’s ‘Mission: Chapter 1’ is the latest one to join the prominent banner’s filmography. The film is produced by M Rajashekar and S Swathi.

Lyca Productions, which is known for iconic movies like ‘2.0’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, felt that the film has a massive potential to cater to audiences from all walks of life. So, the film will be released in four languages. The official announcement about the film’s trailer, audio, and worldwide theatrical release will be out soon.

Directed by talented filmmaker Vijay, ‘Mission: Chapter 1’ was shot in just 70 working days across locations in Chennai and London. The film is artistically superior and technically well-endowed.

Arun Vijay’s stature as a performer is on the rise. Amy Jackson of ‘2.0’ fame is returning to the big screen after a long hiatus with this movie in the role of a prison guard. Nimisha Sajayan, one of the most promising and praiseworthy actors in the Malayalam film industry, is playing a crucial role.

Then there are technicians such as composer GV Prakash Kumar, who are known to bring their A-game to their films, while cinematography is handled by Sandeep K Vijay.

A sprawling and expensive prison set was created in Chennai for the film. It resembles a London prison. Stunt Silva’s action choreography will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Night shots and the drama in the jail will be breathtaking.

Arun Vijay challenged himself to do superb stunts even if it meant undergoing calculated risks. The action scenes have come out in a completely realistic manner.