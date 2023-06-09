AIC T-Hub Celebrates Remarkable Success of Semiconductor Programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, has announced the outstanding achievements of the first cohort of the AIC T-Hub Semiconductor Programme.

Launched under the Atal Innovation Mission, this program has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem. With 10 innovative startups incubated and substantial funding raised, the success of the first cohort showcases the immense potential and opportunities within the semiconductor industry.

The first cohort of the AIC T-Hub Semiconductor Programme has achieved exceptional milestones. Startups enrolled in the program have raised a staggering Rs 6 crore through grants and angel investments, with discussions for an additional Rs 3 crore funding currently underway.

Earlier, T-Hub handpicked an exceptional group of startups to be part of the prestigious cohort. These companies include Vasbeam, Proton Plus, Vanix Technologies, Ambit Semiconductors, Anscer Robotics, Cyrrup Solutions, Fasmho Energy Systems, Rapture Innovation Labs, GreenPMU Semi and Hivericks Technologies Private Limited.

Vasbeam developed the integrated Analog IC (Integrated Circuit) and fabricated it, for 5G and Satellite communications while GreenPMU Semi developed an energy harvesting IC and is now ready for a multi-project wafer (MPW) semiconductor manufacturing. Vanix developed an FPGA based battery solution and grabbed a project from a processor company. Anscer Robotics, received multiple pilots with Mahindra, Schindler and is setting up a production unit. Rapture, received multiple orders overseas for its headphones powered by patented Hybrid Driver Acoustics technology.