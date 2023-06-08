TSIC organises Y20 brainstorming session at T-Hub

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: In partnership with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries in New Delhi, the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) organized a brainstorming session on “Health, Wellbeing, and Sports: Agenda for Youth” at T-Hub here on Thursday.

This session was held as part of Youth 20 (Y20), the official youth engagement group of the G20 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The session focused on various topics, including promoting digital health infrastructure, improving physical and mental well-being through adopting traditional medicine and yoga, enhancing access to health financing for young citizens, strategies for preventing substance abuse through sports and well-being programs, and promoting indigenous sports.

Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Shanta Thoutam said TSIC was committed to empowering youth and involving them in the innovation ecosystem. “Y20, as one of the G20 initiatives, brings together talented young individuals from Telangana who have excelled in health, well-being, and sports. This session aims to brainstorm innovative ideas and advocate for actionable policies in these areas. Telangana’s innovation ecosystem has served as a role model in recognizing the abilities of youth and providing them with tailored opportunities to connect and excel,” she said.

Poorna Malavath, the youngest female to climb Mt. Everest, delivered the keynote address.