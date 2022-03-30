AIDS Society of India conference in Hyderabad from April 3

Hyderabad: The 13th national conference of AIDS Society of India (13th ASICON) will be held in Hyderabad from April 3 to 5 on the theme ‘Confronting Pandemics with Proficiency, Precision and Persistence’, in virtual and in-person formats. The ASICON scientific programme will feature global leaders in the fight against AIDS and HIV-associated co-morbidities and co-infections from countries including USA, UK, Italy, among others.

Conference highlights will include scientific sessions with latest research updates on HIV (and HIV-COVID-19) epidemiology, virology, immunology, pathogenesis, strategy for early HIV diagnosis, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), HIV in women, new-born, children and adolescents and more.

The ASICON will present an opportunity to learn lessons on what went well and what could have gone better in the past two years of controlling Covid-19, HIV and TB during the pandemic year, and also better understand the similarities of epidemic and endemic diseases and their geographic predisposition, a press release added.

