AIIMS Bibinagar completes milestone of 100 major surgeries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The General Surgery Department in the AIIMS Bibinagar completed 100 major surgeries, in the state-of-the-art fully functional operation theatre. An institute press release said the theatre was working at its optimum to take up a variety of major and minor surgeries. At present there is only one operation theatre which is being shared by all department of surgery including General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Eye, and Gynaecology. The AIIMS administration is in advanced plans to start three fully functional operation theatres very soon.

The first surgery was done on November 1, 2021, but due to covid precautions the cases were limited initially. Since March 22, there has been an exponential rise in surgical cases with 80 major surgeries being performed over the last three months. A wide range of major surgical procedures such as parotidectomy, thyroidectomies for both malignant and benign conditions, excision of soft tissue sarcoma, major reconstruction of abdominal wall defects along with abdominoplasties, surgical correction of rare disorders like spigelian hernia, along with all kinds of hernias, lump excisions and other routines surgeries are performed by the Department of General Surgery at AIIMS Bibinagar.

Dr Tushar Parmeshwar of general surgery department informed that they are also looking forward in taking up the first Modified Radical Mastectomy surgery for breast cancer along with extending services to varicose vein surgeries and starting an endoscopy center.