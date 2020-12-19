AIMIM Adilabad body dissolved

On Friday three persons were injured when AIMIM Adilabad president Mohd Farooq Ahmed attacked a group of persons following a brawl which erupted after a quarrel between children over playing cricket

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leadership has dissolved the party’s Adilabad unit on Saturday following the incident of district president Mohd Farooq attacking three persons by firing with a weapon following a brawl the previous day.

“The Adilabad AIMIM unit body is dissolved with immediate effect. A decision will be taken on forming a new body in the district by the party president Asaduddin Owaisi later on,” said Ahmed Pasha Quadri, general secretary, AIMIM.

On Friday three persons were injured when AIMIM Adilabad president Mohd Farooq Ahmed attacked a group of persons following a brawl which erupted after a quarrel between children over playing cricket. Two persons received bullet injuries while one person sustained knife injury in the attack by him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .