AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi expresses gratitude to Hyderabad voters and party functionaries

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11:51 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for reposing their trust in the party by electing its candidates from seven constituencies in the recent Telangana Assembly elections. He also acknowledged the unwavering dedication of AIMIM party functionaries who worked tirelessly throughout the campaign.

“Inshallah, we will strengthen our grassroots work and ensure that Majlis’s legacy is taken forward,” asserted Owaisi, emphasizing the party’s commitment to serving the people of Hyderabad and Telangana.

I thank the people of #Hyderabad for trusting AIMIM again in our 7 constituencies. Inshallah, we will strengthen our grassroots work and ensure that Majlis’s legacy is taken forward. I would also like to thank all our party functionaries for their hard work. My best wishes are… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 4, 2023

Owaisi further extended his best wishes to the Congress party and reiterated AIMIM’s resolve to play a constructive role as an opposition party. “AIMIM will continue to raise the voices of the marginalized and advocate for their rights,” he declared.