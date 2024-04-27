Fraudsters attempt to loot elderly man from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 10:53 PM

Hyderabad: An elderly man was allegedly targeted by cyber fraudsters who tried to extort money from him by claiming that he was involved in illegal transactions.

The 60-year-old man from Keesara received a call from an unidentified person posing as Mumbai police official and said that his bank account was used for illegal transactions and he would be booked for the same.

The fraudster also confined him in the house by keeping him continuously on a video call tracking his movements. However, he learnt it was an extortion attempt and approached the local police.