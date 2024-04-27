Task force police arrests chain snatchers in Hyderabad

27 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South-East) team along with the local police nabbed two chain snatchers Prasad Goud and V Ganesh, and seized gold ornaments and a bike, altogether worth Rs 2 lakh, at I.S.Sadan on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspects who are trained dancers, decided to commit chain snatchings for easy money. Recently, they were involved in a chain snatching case in I.S.Sadan police station.