AIMIM to hold ‘National Integration Day’ rally on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:26 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The rally will commence from Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura and culminate at Nawab Sahab Kunta in old city.

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party is all gearing up to organize the ‘National Integration Day’ rally on Friday.

The rally will commence from Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura and culminate at Nawab Sahab Kunta in old city. The party workers and local corporators are mobilizing the crowd for the bike rally.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, president Asaduddin Owaisi will lead the rally along with the party legislators. Around 15,000 people are expected to participate in the bike rally and a few more will attend the public address of the Hyderabad MP at Nawab Sahab Kunta.

On Thursday, the DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya and ACP (Falaknuma) Syed Jahangeer visited the Mir Alam Eidgah and Nawab Sahab Kunta and inspected the venue. The police will deploy adequate force as part of its security arrangements, the DCP said.