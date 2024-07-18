BRS wins no-confidence motion in Adilabad municipal council

While 25 councilors of the BRS and nine from BJP voted in favor of the motion, councilors belonging to the Congress and AIMIM did not participate in the voting held in a special meeting chaired by Revenue Divisional Officer Vinod Kumar.

Adilabad: The BRS on Thursday won a no-confidence motion moved against Adilabad municipal vice chairperson Zahir Ranjani , who had quit the BRS and joined the Congress.

While 25 councilors of the BRS and nine from BJP voted in favor of the motion, councilors belonging to the Congress and AIMIM did not participate in the voting held in a special meeting chaired by Revenue Divisional Officer Vinod Kumar. Adilabad municipal council has a total of 49 councilors, while the quorum for conducting the meeting was 34 councilors.

Vinod announced that the no-confidence motion moved by the councilors of the BRS and BJP was successful and that Ranjani had lost his post. The councilors of the BRS decided to move the motion after Ranjani joined the Congress recently. Ranjani approached the Telangana High Court, but his plea was dismissed paving way for the meeting.

Earlier, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had issued a whip asking councilors to support the no-confidence motion. Accordingly, 25 councilors raised their hands in favor of the motion. Nine councilors of the BJP too backed the BRS though local BJP MLA Payal Shankar did not exercise his vote in the capacity of ex-officio member.

Cadres of the BRS erupted into jubilant celebrations. They danced to drumbeats and burst crackers to mark the success of their no-confidence against the vice-chairperson. Large contingents of police were deployed to prevent untoward incidents during the meeting and celebrations.