AIMIM will not contest 50 seats in Telangana: Muralidhar Rao

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Muralidhar Rao said the AIMIM contesting 50 seats would damage the prospects of the ruling BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said the AIMIM would not contest 50 seats in the upcoming polls to the State Assembly.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Muralidhar Rao said the AIMIM contesting 50 seats would damage the prospects of the ruling BRS and hence the former would not do so. He said though the steering of the car (BRS) was in the hands of AIMIM, the nuts and bolts of the Majlis were in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Commenting on the role of Left Parties in State politics, he said the Left had lost its significance to a larger extent as it lost its base in the State. Coming down heavily on Congress, he said while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there would be no alliance with BRS, his party MP Komatireddi Venkat Reddy claimed that Congress would have a post poll alliance with BRS.

Muralidhar Rao stated that he was prepared to contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“If I get an opportunity to contest polls, I will love to try my luck from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat currently represented by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy,” he said.